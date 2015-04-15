FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 15
April 15, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

Nokia Oyj

The Finnish firm said it would make an all-share offer for rival Alcatel-Lucent in a deal valuing it at 15.6 billion euros ($16.58 billion).

The combined firm will have a global wireless market share of 35 percent, second only to Ericsson with 40 percent, and ahead of China’s Huawei at 20 percent.

Nokia also said it had started a review of strategic options for its HERE navigation, mapping and location business.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
