UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 15

STOCKHOLM, April 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

Nokia Oyj

The Finnish firm said it would make an all-share offer for rival Alcatel-Lucent in a deal valuing it at 15.6 billion euros ($16.58 billion).

The combined firm will have a global wireless market share of 35 percent, second only to Ericsson with 40 percent, and ahead of China’s Huawei at 20 percent.

Nokia also said it had started a review of strategic options for its HERE navigation, mapping and location business.

H&M

The budget clothing giant reported a 10 percent year-on-year increase in March sales, beating forecasts. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average predicted a 7.5 percent rise.

SCA

Shareholders at the annual general meeting may vote to leave the door open for legal action against the board, dailies Dagens Industri and Svenska Dagbladet reported.

The company’s chairman and CEO have been forced out after a scandal over management use of the company’s jet and other perks. Two independent investigations initiated by SCA found the practices did not break the law or company policy.

A number of Swedish pension funds will also oppose reelection of board member Anders Nyren, as he headed the audit committee which cleared the use of the company’s jet, the papers said.

