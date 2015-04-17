FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 17
April 17, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, April 17 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian publisher proposes introduction of a new class of low-voting B-shares in a share split where for every A-share each shareholder will receive one B-share.

There will be no issue of new shares, but it said it also asks authorization of the AGM to issue new B-shares for up to five percent of total share capital in the longer term.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
