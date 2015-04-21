FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 21
April 21, 2015

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecom operator reported first-quarter core profit largely in line with market expectations on Tuesday and repeated its outlook of flat earnings this year.

TELE2

The Swedish telecom operator posted a first-quarter core profit above market expectations on Tuesday and affirmed its outlook of largely flat sales and earnings in 2015.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
