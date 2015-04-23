NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 23

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SEB

The Swedish banking group reported first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday as strong income from hedging and risk management offset effects of low interest rates.

ERICSSON

The Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker posted first-quarter operating profit below market expectations and said it expected the fast rollout of 4G networks in China to continue while business in North America would remain slow in the short term.

NORSKE SKOG

Norwegian paper maker Norske Skog will put the future of its German Walsum paper mill up for review due to a weak market, the company said in its first quarter report on Thursday.

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship engine and power plant maker posted quarterly results below market expectations as low crude prices curbed offshore firms’ demand for vessels.

