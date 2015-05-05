NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 5

STOCKHOLM, May 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

BOLIDEN

The Swedish mining and smelting group posted first quarter core operating earnings below market expectations on Tuesday on the back of a weaker than expected performance at its mining unit.

VOLVO

North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) fell 10 percent to 22,400 units in April, its lowest level since November 2013, according to preliminary data from ACT Research released late on Monday.

COLOPLAST

The Danish company that makes healthcare products from ostomy and urine bags to wound dressings is expected to report second-quarter operating profit (EBIT) of 1.17 billion Danish crowns. The company had its first full-year fall in profits in seven years during the 2013/2014 financial year due to a one-off charge to settle lawsuits.

