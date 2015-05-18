NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on May 18

OSLO, May 18 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

FINGERPRINT CARDS

Sweden’s Fingerprint Cards said on Monday it had raised its sales forecast for 2015 to above 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($183 million) from a previously target of above 1.0 billion.

For more on the company, click on

HENNES & MAURITZ

H&M said on Monday its next designer collaboration would be with the Parisian house of Balmain. Balmain’s collection of clothing and accessories for women and men will be available from November in around 250 stores worldwide and online, H&M said.

For more on the company, click on

ODFJELL DRILLING

Odfjell Drilling has secured a $40 million contract offshore Vietnam for the Deepsea Metro I ultra deepwater drillship, the company reported on May 16. Lasting 20 weeks, the contract has an estimated day rate of about $286,000 according to a Reuters calculation.

The deal also includes options for two well testing periods with an estimated duration of 90 days each.

The ship is owned by a joint venture between Metro Exploration and Odfjell Drilling. Odfjell Drilling is the vessel’s manager.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on