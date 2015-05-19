NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 19

COPENHAGEN, May 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN

Sweden’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday it has fined Nordea 50 million Swedish crowns ($6.05 million) and Handelsbanken 35 million crowns for not adhering to laws on money laundering.

GENMAB

The Danish biotech company has entered into an agreement with Germany’s BioNTech to develop and sell cancer medicine using Genmab’s technology platform and BioNTech’s so-called antibodies.

Genmab will pay an upfront fee of $10 million to BioNTech and additional potential near-term payments of up to $5 million.

