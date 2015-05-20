FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 20
May 20, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 8.2 percent year-on-year in April, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Tuesday.

SALMAR

The Norwegian fish farmer posted first-quarter operating profit above market expectations and said it expected to harvest around 139,000 tonnes of salmon in Norway this year. .

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
