NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 27
#Intel
May 27, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 27 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NORDEA

The Nordic region’s biggest bank will present financial targets for 2016-2018 at an investor day in London.

KESKO

Finland’s second-biggest grocery retailer said it planned to cut fixed costs by at least 50 million euros ($54 million) by 2016 while increasing investments to step up growth.

Höegh LNG

Höegh LNG won a 20-year FSRU contract from Octopus LNG SpA in Chile, which is expected to generate an average annual EBITDA of around $36 million.

Additional reporting by Helsinki newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
