NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 29

STOCKHOLM, May 29 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SKANSKA

The Swedish construction group said LaGuardia Gateway Partners, in which Skanska is a partner, has been appointed preferred bidder for a terminal replacement project at LaGuardia airport in New York City.

The total value of the construction contract is estimated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to about $3.6 billion, about 30.5 billion Swedish crowns, the company said.

FINGERPRINT CARDS

Google’s new platform Android M will mainly boost the market for Fingerprint sensors in 2016 but could give some positive impact already in the second half of 2015, Fingerprint Cards’ CEO told Reuters.

FRONTLINE

The Norwegian crude oil tanker firm is due to issue its first-quarter report on Friday. Quarterly operating profit is seen rising to $36 million according to a Reuters poll of analysts..

Frontline said separately that it and Ship Finance International Limited had agreed on amended charter structure.

SONGA OFFSHORE

The Norwegian rig company posted forecast-beating operating profit for the first quarter, but warned of continued fierce competition for few tenders in the market.

