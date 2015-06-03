NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 3

STOCKHOLM, June 2 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SWEDBANK

The Swedish bank said on its website on Wednesday all disruptions in its systems had been fixed after its card payment, cash withdrawal, internet banking and mobile banking services crashed and were down for several hours Tuesday evening and night.

For more on the company, click on

HUSQVARNA

Kai Warn, chief executive at Swedish outdoor appliances maker Husqvarna, told Business daily Dagens Industri it is not in the cards to abandon a target to reach a 10 percent operating profit margin in 2016 despite currency headwinds.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on