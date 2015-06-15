FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 15
June 15, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

METSO

The Finnish engineering company is looking to acquire Indian L&T’s valves business for around $500 million, Economic Times reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion retailer said its sales increased 10 percent in May in local currencies, beating a forecast of 8 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

TELIASONERA

The Nordic telecoms operator said it is planning to build a data center in Helsinki. The project is expected to cost about 150 million euros ($168 million) and be completed in 2017.

ODFJELL DRILLING

Norwegian oil major Statoil has awarded rig firm Odfjell Drilling contracts worth up to $1.04 billion for work on the giant Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. .

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
