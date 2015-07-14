FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 14
July 14, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SEB

The Swedish banking group reported second-quarter operating profit above expectations on Tuesday as high volatility increased customers demand for hedging..

GJENSIDIGE

The Norwegian non-life insurer posted second-quarter pretax earnings above expectations on Tuesday due to few large claims in the period and premium growth..

NOKIA

The Finnish telecoms network maker confirmed late on Monday that it may start designing and licensing mobile phone handsets in 2016.

For more on the company, click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
