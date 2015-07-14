NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 14

OSLO, - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SEB

The Swedish banking group reported second-quarter operating profit above expectations on Tuesday as high volatility increased customers demand for hedging..

GJENSIDIGE

The Norwegian non-life insurer posted second-quarter pretax earnings above expectations on Tuesday due to few large claims in the period and premium growth..

NOKIA

The Finnish telecoms network maker confirmed late on Monday that it may start designing and licensing mobile phone handsets in 2016.

