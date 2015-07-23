FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 23
July 23, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker reported a deeper-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast another negative result in the third quarter due to weak sales at its Americas unit.

For more on the company, click on

SKANSKA

The Nordic region’s biggest builder posted second-quarter operating profit and order intake above market expectations and said the overall construction market outlook remained positive.

For more on the company, click on

MEDA

The Swedish drug maker reported second-quarter core profit well above market expectations and stood by its 2015 sales and profitability outlook.

For more on the company, click on

PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES

The Norwegian seismic surveyor made a smaller than expected second-quarter operating loss but said it expected 2015 core earnings (EBITDA) at the lower end of its guided range as sustained low oil prices continue to batter the oil services.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
