FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 28
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 28, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 28 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil major posted second-quarter profits better than forecasts on Tuesday and maintained its quarterly dividend despite taking a battering again by low oil prices. .

For more on the company, click on

YIT

The Finnish builder reported its second-quarter core operating profit fell 46 percent from a year ago to 18.6 million euros ($20.6 million), missing analysts’ average forecast of 25.3 million euros.

For more on the company, click

NOKIAN RENKAAT

Michelin, a rival to the Finnish tyre maker, on Tuesday reported its first-half net income rose 13.3 percent from a year ago to 624 million euros.

For more on the company, click

UPM-KYMMENE

The world’s largest maker of graphic papers such as newsprint and magazine paper, Finland’s UPM-Kymmene, is expected to report its second-quarter core profit up 12 percent year-on-year on the back of cost cuts.

The report is due around 0630 GMT.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.