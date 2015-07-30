NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 30

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

The Finnish mobile network gear maker posted a surprise rise in quarterly profits helped by lucrative software sales and a refusal to chase after lower-margin contracts that had hurt profits previously.

TGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor reported forecast-beating operating profit for the second quarter and kept its 2015 revenue guidance even though it said the oil service market remains challenging amid lower crude prices.

DNO

The Norwegian Middle-East focused oil firm said production from its prize Tawke field Iraqi Kurdistan had continued uninterrupted during this week’s shut down of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline in Turkey.

