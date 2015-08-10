NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 10

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

OPERA SOFTWARE

The Norwegian online advertising and browser firm said it is considering a sale of the company after missing second-quarter revenue forecasts and cutting its full-year expectations.

It also announced the acquisition of Bemobi, a Latin American subscription service for mobile apps and games, for up to $139.5 million, of which $29.5 million was paid cash and the rest linked to Bemobi’s future financial performance.

