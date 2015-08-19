NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug. 19

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

LUNDBECK

The drug maker said it will slash costs by 3 billion Danish crowns ($444.6 million) and cut 1,000 jobs in a bid to regain profitability.

For more on the company, click on

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine maker posted a stronger-than-expected second-quarter operating profit before special items and maintained its 2015 forecasts after delivering its highest quarterly order intake since 2011.

Fore more on the company, click on

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer reported on Wednesday a 19 percent fall in second-quarter operating profit before special items to 2.9 billion crowns ($432 million), lagging a forecast 3.2 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts, and lowered its profit guidance for the full year.

For more on the company, click on

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in the United States rose by 6.3 percent year-on-year in July, data from Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Tuesday. Sweden’s Electrolux is seeking to buy General Electric’s appliances business.

For more on the company, click on

ICA

The Swedish food retailer posted on Wednesday a rise in second-quarter operating profit excluding non-recurring items to 1.02 billion crowns ($119.2 million) from 985 million a year ago, below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll for 1.05 billion.

For more on the company, click on

GEELY/VOLVO CAR GROUP

Sweden-based Volvo Car Group, bought in 2010 by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., said on Wednesday its operating profit rose 71 percent in the first half of the year as strong demand in Europe offset slower development in China and North America.

For more on the company, click on

GRIEG SEAFOOD

The Norwegian salmon farmer posted a second-quarter operating loss before adjustments in line with analyst forecasts and cut its 2015 output guidance by 2,000 tonnes of fish to 70,000 tonnes. It expects a strong market ahead, it added.

For more on the company, click on

NORTH ENERGY

The small Norwegian oil firm said it will cut costs to preserve cash after drilling a string of dry wells. Net loss for the second quarter rose to 34 million Norwegian crowns ($4.11 million) from 29 million a year earlier, while net cash fell to 261 million on June 30 from 294 million three months earlier.

For more on the company, click on ($1 = 8.2628 Norwegian crowns)

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on