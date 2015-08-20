NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 20

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELIASONERA

Kazakhstan’s under-pressure tenge lost more than a quarter of its value on Thursday after the oil producing central Asian nation, hit hard by a sharp fall in world crude prices, introduced a freely floating exchange rate for the currency.

Roughly seven percent of TeliaSonera’s sales came from its operations in the country during the first half of this year.

VOLVO

The Swedish company’s truck deliveries rose 1 percent in July, versus an expected increase of 6 percent in a Reuters poll.

