NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 26

HELSINKI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

KONE

The Finnish elevator maker with large exposure to the Chinese market said it has not seen any immediate impact from the recent stock market turbulence on its business.

“The competition overall continues tight in our industry in China... Our best estimate for the new equipment market development this year in China is still a rather stable or declining market compared to last year,” a Kone spokeswoman told Reuters.

NORWAY ROYAL SALMON

The Norwegian fish farmer saw a drop in second-quarter earnings as costs rose, and cut its output target for the full year as relatively cold weather hampered the growth of its salmon.

ODFJELL DRILLING

The Norwegian drilling rig owner swung to an unexpected loss in the second quarter due to a large writedown of asset values. It said the weak market for oil rigs is expected to deteriorate further in 2016 and that it will continue to cut costs.

