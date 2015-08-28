NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 28

STOCKHOLM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

MEDA

The Swedish drug maker is exploring options to sell its U.S. subsidiary Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc, which could be worth about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported late on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

For more on the company, click

SCA

The Swedish company said on Friday it is dividing its operations into two divisions, Hygiene and Forest Products, and that it is investing 7.8 billion Swedish crowns ($921 million) over a three-year period in increased capacity for pulp production.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on