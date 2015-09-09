FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 9
September 9, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

COM HEM, TDC

Denmark’s biggest telecoms network operator TDC has held talks on and off over the past months to buy Swedish cable firm Com Hem, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

In February, TDC had said it was not working on a bid on the company.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil company is hosting a capital markets day on Wednesday. Investors will look for information on how China’s economic slowdown impacts its container shipping business, the world’s largest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
