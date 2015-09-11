FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sep 11
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 11, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sep 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TELENOR, TELIASONERA, TDC

Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera and its Norwegian peer Telenor said on Friday they were withdrawing plans to merge their businesses in Denmark..

KVAERNER

Statoil awarded oil service firm Kvaerner a second steel jacket contract for Johan Sverdrup oilfield under a previously signed framework agreement, the Norwegian oil and gas firm said late on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
