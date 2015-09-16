FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 16
September 16, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Volvo) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 11 percent year-on-year in August, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Tuesday.

VOLVO

Specialty diesel engines maker Deutz AG - of which just over 25 percent is owned by Swedish truck maker Volvo - said late on Tuesday it would probably not make an operating profit this year as orders slowed, and that it was looking into restructuring measures. <ID:nFWN11L047>

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

