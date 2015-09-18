FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 18
September 18, 2015

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK

Shares in the world’s largest insulin maker could come under pressure on Friday after rival Eli Lilly Thursday night presented data from a trial with a diabetes treatment that showed robust effect in reducing cardiovascular death, brokerage firm Nordea Markets wrote in a note to clients.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

