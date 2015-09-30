FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 30
September 30, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds William Demant)

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

WILLIAM DEMANT

The Danish hearing aid maker expects its acquisition of French hearing aid retailer Audika to positively impact its 2015 consolidated revenue by around 26-29 million euros.

NORWEGIAN AIR SAS

The airline has renewed its contract with the Norwegian military worth up to 500 million crowns ($59.02 million) in competition against SAS, Norwegian Air said on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
