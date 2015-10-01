NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 1

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STOLT-NIELSEN

The Norwegian shipping firm reported third-quarter earnings below forecast on Thursday and said it remained worried by the expected influx of new product tankers during the next two years..

For more on the company, click on

SAS

The Scandinavian airline said it is selling its Finnish carrier Blue1 to Cityjet while also striking a wet lease agreement with Cityjet over eight Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft.

For more on the company, click on

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine maker has received a 150 megawatt order in the United States. The customer and project name is undisclosed at the customer’s request.

For more on the company, click on

SEB

Kepler Cheuvreux has added the Swedish bank to its preferred list for European banks.

For more on the company, click on

VOLVO

Caterpillar Inc, the world’s biggest construction and mining gear maker and a rival of Sweden’s Volvo, said late on Wednesday it was taking price action of 0-2 percent worldwide on most of its machines, effective in January next year.

For the news on Caterpillar, double click

For more on AB Volvo, click on

AUTOLIV

The world’s biggest maker of auto safety gear, Sweden’s Autoliv, holds a capital markets day in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Thursday.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on