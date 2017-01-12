NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Thursday

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SANDVIK

The Swedish engineering group is eyeing a stock market listing of its specialty steels unit Materials Technology (SMT), business daily Dagens Industri (DI) said in its Thursday issue, citing unnamed sources.

"It is hard for Sandvik to find a buyer for SMT, therefor it will probably be a listing," a source told the paper.

Sandvik declined to comment to DI.

NOVO NORDISK

A U.S. law firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of Lehigh County Employees' Retirement System against the Danish drugmaker.

The complaint alleges that during 2015 and 2016 Novo reported "materially false and misleading earnings and forecasts in that they were inflated through the collusive price fixing of the company's insulin drugs," law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann said in a press release.

Novo Nordisk was not immediately available for comment.

