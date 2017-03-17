NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 17

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

KVAERNER and AKER SOLUTIONS

Norway's Statoil has awarded Kvaerner a contract for upgrades on the Njord A platform valued at around 5 billion Norwegian crowns ($588.52 million). Aker Solutions will be a subcontractor of Kvaerner, and its share of the work is valued at about 1 billion Norwegian crowns.

BAKKAFROST

Oslo listed Bakkafrost lowers expected harvest volumes for 2017 by around 2,000 tonnes after decision to harvest the remaining fish at A-73 Hvannasund Norður due to ISA (Infectious salmon anemia) suspicion.

SANDVIK

Barclays raises its recommendation on the Swedish industrial company to "equal weight" from "underweight".

SSAB

Berenberg raises its recommendation on the Swedish steel company to "hold" from "sell".

