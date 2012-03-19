NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 19

HELSINKI, March 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

VESTAS

Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa told the Financial Times that Danish rival Vestas’ repeated profit warnings had damaged sentiment towards the wind industry.

Vestas issued two profit warnings in three months, at the end of October and in early January.

“I have no doubt that what happened at some of our competitors has hurt the industry,” Gamesa chairman and chief executive Jorge Calvet told the Financial Times. “To have several profit warnings in a year hurt perceptions among investors.”

For more on the company, click on

TALVIVAARA

Finnish mining company Talvivaara will do everything it can to improve waste water cleaning and reduce dust and odor discharges from its nickel mine in eastern Finland, incoming chief executive Harri Natunen told daily Turun Sanomat.

Finnish police are probing whether the miner broke the law when discharging waste water with high levels of sodium, sulphate and manganese into lakes near its mine.

“These issues are not easy, but we aim to solve them and spare no resources in doing that,” Natunen told the paper.

Natunen will begin as the CEO of Talvivaara after the annual general meeting on April 26.

For more on the company, click on or

FINNAIR

Finnair’s third biggest owner, Skagen Global fund, finds the Finnish government’s decision last week to swap six out of eight Finnair board members strange, Finnish business daily Kauppalehti said.

“The Finnish state is a majority owner and does what it pleases. The decision is still quite tough and brutal. There is very little time before the shareholders’ annual meeting,” Norwegian Skagen Global’s fund manager Kristian Falnes was quoted as saying.

He also said the fund could consider investing more money in Finnair only when it was confident the airline could become profitable and asked why the loss-making company has not sold its 4.8 percent stake in Norwegian Air Shuttle.

At the end of February, Skagen Global owned 3.8 percent of Finnair’s shares.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on