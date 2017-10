HELSINKI, March 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TIETO

Finnish IT services group Tieto said it will start lay-off negotiations affecting close to 500 employees in Finland, 300 in Sweden, and around 500 in other countries by the end of this year.

With the move Tieto aims to improve profitability and cut costs. The company said it targets to save 50 million euros ($66.2 million) in annual costs by 2014.