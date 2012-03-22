UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 22

(Adds Norwegian Air factor) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

The no-frills airline aims to raise its share of the European market to 6 percent from the current 2 percent thanks to a huge order of planes earlier this year, daily Dagens Industri wrote.

In January, Norwegian announced it would buy 222 narrow-bodied aircraft, betting on future growth despite the debt crisis in Europe threatening the region with years of austerity.

The new planes will give the company, a major competitor to Scandinavian airline SAS an edge over competitors because they use much less fuel than older models.

“Fuel costs are by far the biggest for airlines. And with today’s prices it is impossible to make money with old and fuel-hungry planes,” the paper quoted Norwegian’s CEO Bjorn Kjos saying.

Kjos said he expected fuel prices to continue to rise.

For more on the company double click on

HUHTAMAKI

The Finnish consumer packaging maker plans to acquire Josco, a manufacturer of paper and plastic disposable packaging products based in Hong Kong, for 67 million euros ($88.4 million).

Huhtamaki is trying to strengthen its position in Asia, the company said. After the deal is finished, it will hold 12 manufacturing units in Asia, amounting to around 15 percent of the group’s net sales.

For more on the company, double-click on

SAS

The Scandinavian airline is turning its focus on Eastern Europe and plans to launch a number of new routes to and from Poland to create growth, business daily Borsen said.

For more on the company, double-click on

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

APM Terminals, the port operating arm of the Danish oil and shipping group, has won a concession from the government of Costa Rica. The 33-year concession will require an investment of about $992 million from the company, it said in a statement.

For more on the company, double-click on

DSV

The Danish transport group is ready for larger acquisitions after focusing on cost cuts for a number of years, daily Berlingske Tidende’s Business Magazine said. The group is currently the sixth largest transport group in the world and will in five years time be the fourth biggest, its CEO told Berlingske.

For more on the company, double-click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on