UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 27

HELSINKI, March 27 (Reuters)

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The company said it had signed a so-called pre-unit agreement regarding joint development of the Johan Sverdrup field with its partners in the PL501 and PL265 blocs, in which it owns stakes. Statoil was elected as the working operator for the pre-unit phase.

GENMAB

The Danish biotech company said its partner GlaxoSmithKline had agreed a settlement with Roche-owned Genentech regarding two U.S. patents that relate to Genmab’s ofatumumab antibody.

VOLVO, SCANIA

Registrations of new heavy commercial vehicles in the European Union fell 9.8 percent year-on-year in February to 15,211 units with double-digit percentage declines in major markets such as Germany, Spain and Italy.

VOLVO

Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE) chief Patrick Olney told business daily Dagens Industri he expected the business area’s global market to grow by more than 40 percent in the period through 2017 while VCE would grow even more.

Emerging markets such as China, Brazil and Russia, as well as some African countries, were expected to see the strongest growth while mature markets in Europe and North America experienced a slower, but stable expansion.

“I can see some factors that could interfere with this positive picture, but fundamentals are strong,” Olney was quoted as saying.

TELENOR

India’s telecoms regulator plans to recommend that carriers be denied a refund of their licence fees if they lose or surrender permits, in a further blow to Telenor whose joint venture Uninor’s licences are set to be revoked after a court order.

The Norwegian telecoms operator is reported to seek nearly $14 billion in damages over cancelled licences in India, according to Indian media, but the firm denies it has stated any compensation amount in its letter to the Indian government.

“However, we will seek compensation for all investment, guarantees and damages,” company spokesman Glenn Mandelid said.

