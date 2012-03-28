UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 28

(Adds Nokia and Finnair)

HELSINKI, March 28 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOKIA

The Finnish mobile phone maker is set to hold a news conference in China related to its Windows Phone lineup.

FINNAIR

Finland’s flag carrier is due to hold its annual general meeting, and is likely to face investor ire after a scandal involving executives’ benefits.

ELECTROLUX

The world’s second biggest home appliance maker repeated its outlook for its major markets this year on Tuesday and its CEO, Keith McLoughlin, said there was still no sign of better demand in the U.S. market.

In February, the company said it expected demand for appliances in Europe in 2012 to be flat or decline by up to two percent. It forecast demand in North America to be flat or increase by up to two percent.

TELE2

Price competition between Swedish telecoms operators Tele2 and 3, owned by Hutchison Whampoa and Investor , has cost them an estimated 1 billion crowns ($149.58 million) in lost revenues, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

The struggle culd also increase pressure across the market, affecting other operators such as TeliaSonera and Telenor, it said.

