NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 30

HELSINKI, March 30 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIA

Research In Motion posted overnight a net loss and its first slump in BlackBerry shipments for its holiday quarter since 2006, as its new CEO announced the initial steps in a strategic overhaul and would not rule out an eventual sale of the company.

HENENS&MAURITZ

H&M’s new line of stores will be called “& other stories”, daily Dagens Nyheter wrote on Friday.

H&M, which reported its first-quarter results on Thursday, said it would open the first of its new stores early next year.

“We see the new chain as complement to H&M. It will have slightly higher prices and the quality will be a little better, but it will still be in line with our basic concept - fashion and quality at the best price,” the paper quoted H&M spokeswoman Camilla Emilsson Falk saying. Emilsson Falk confirmed the name of the new chain.

Dagens Nyheter said the trade mark covered among other things, hair products, bed linen, table cloths and sporting goods.

