FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 10
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Airlines
April 10, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 10 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO

The global number two truck maker has signed a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation with engine maker Deutz , it said in a statement released after the early close of the Swedish stock market for Easter on Thursday.

The non-binding agreement set an aim to explore the potential to extend the companies’ long-term joint development of medium-duty engines for off-road applications and for establishing a joint venture in China, majority-owned by Deutz, for production of such engines.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.