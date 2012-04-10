UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 10

HELSINKI, April 10 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO

The global number two truck maker has signed a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation with engine maker Deutz , it said in a statement released after the early close of the Swedish stock market for Easter on Thursday.

The non-binding agreement set an aim to explore the potential to extend the companies’ long-term joint development of medium-duty engines for off-road applications and for establishing a joint venture in China, majority-owned by Deutz, for production of such engines.