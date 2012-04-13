NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 13

HELSINKI, April 13 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
Ratings agency Fitch Ratings said late on Thursday a shake-up of ownership of Russia’s second biggest mobile telecom operator MegaFon, in which TeliaSonera owns 43.8 percent, could positively affect the MegaFon’s rating.
Finnair technical staff have returned to their jobs after a two-day strike sparked by airline’s plan to outsource engine services to Switzerland’s SR Technics and to cut some 280 jobs.
Finnish forestry group M-real has changed its name to Metsa Board and its new trading code in Helsinki bourse is.
