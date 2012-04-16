FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 16
April 16, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

H&M

The Swedish fashion retailer is due to present March sales figures at 0600 GMT. Same-store sales at the retailer are seen having risen 12.4 percent year-on-year in the month, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

Two Chinese peers have shown interest in acquiring the Danish wind turbine manufacturer, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The two companies, Sinovel Wind Group and China’s second-biggest wind turbine maker Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co are looking into the options for launching a bid, Jyllands-Posten said.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

