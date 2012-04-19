UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 19

(Adds Talvivaara and shares from Norway, Denmark)

HELSINKI, April 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Nokia is due to announce its full first-quarter results later on Thursday, and faces pressure to convince investors it is still capable of a turnaround.

The Finnish mobile phone maker last week warned markets it expects to post losses for the first two quarters of 2012.

Analysts expect a loss of 0.07 euros per share for the quarter and a similar loss for the following quarter, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

For more on the company, click on

TALVIVAARA

Finnish miner Talvivaara warned of an operating loss for the first quarter and said its annual nickel production would be at the low end of its forecast range after a new recycling system and a fatal accident at a plant hurt output.

Talvivaara on Thursday reiterated its 2012 nickel production forecast of 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes, but said it will likely be near the bottom end of the range.

The company said lower nickel prices in February and March also hit its quarterly results, which are due to be announced April 25.

TELIASONERA

Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator TeliaSonera reported a surprise slight drop in first quarter earnings and said it stuck to its 2012 outlook.

The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, of 8.82 billion Swedish crowns ($1.31 billion), less than the average forecast of 9.0 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and down slightly on last year’s 8.89 billion crowns.

For more on the company, click on

TELE2

The Nordic telecoms firm on Thursday slightly cut profitability forecasts for its two biggest sales regions, Russia and Sweden, and reported first quarter earnings just below the market’s forecast.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.57 billion Swedish crowns ($380.99 million)versus the average forecast of 2.73 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year’s 2.54 billion.

For more on the company, click on

SKF

The world’s biggest bearings maker is due to publish its first-quarter report at 0600 GMT. Operating earnings are seen down 13 percent to 2.17 billion Swedish crowns in the quarter, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double click

GETINGE

The medical technology group is scheduled to release its full first-quarter report at around 1000 GMT. The company has already issued a profit warning for the quarter, leaving the market focus on undisclosed figures such as order intake in the period.

For a story on the profit warning, click

For more on the company, double click

TELENOR

The telecoms operator said the Russian Antimonopoly Service had filed a claim requiring Telenor to return shares in Russia’s VimpelCom the Norwegian company acquried in February, and to enter into a new shareholder’s agreement with VimpelCom and Altimo.

For more on the company, double click on [TEL.OL}

KVAERNER, AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian oil services firms have received services contracts for engineering work to be performed at the Ormen Lange/Nyhamna onshore facilities on the west coast of Norway, operated by Royal Dutch Shell.

Kvaerner says the six-year contract is worth 6 billion crown ($1.04 billion), while Aker Solutions said its sub-contract from Kvaerner is expected to represent approximately 850 to 950 million Norwegian crowns ($148 to $165 million) in revenues.

For more on the companies, double click on

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of the Danish oil and shipping groupo, is planning to extend its Daily Maersk container shipping service to new trade lanes, shipping daily Lloyd’s List said.

The company has pledged to improve its delivery times significantly by year-end, after admitting that shippers have been poorly treated in the past, Lloyd’s List said.

For more on the company, click on

($1 = 6.7456 Swedish crowns)

