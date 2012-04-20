UPDATE 3-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 20

(Adds Novo Nordisk)

HELSINKI, April 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK

Consumer advocacy group Public Citizen has urged U.S. regulators to withdraw approval of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug Victoza, saying it increases the risk of serious health problems such as thyroid cancer and kidney failure.

The FDA said it would review the petition.

Novo Nordisk said the FDA reviewed data from almost 4,000 patients before deciding to approve Victoza, and that doctors and patients should be confident in the drug’s safety.

For more on the company, click on

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker reported first-quarter operating profit and sales below market estimates on Friday.

January-March operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell 10 percent year-on-year to 102 million euros ($134 million), missing an average forecast of 109 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Wartsila also repeated it guidance for the year.

For more on the company, click on

TELIASONERA

Russian mobile phone firm MegaFon, of which the Swedish telecom operator owns 43.8 percent, may float a stake of up to 20 percent, worth $4 billion, on the London Stock Exchange in the second half of 2012, banking and industry sources said on Thursday.

The initial public offering, which would be the biggest in London since commodities trader Glencore floated last May, would depend on agreeing a buyback of billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s 25.1 percent stake in MegaFon for around $5 billion.

For more on the company, click on

SKANSKA

Stockholm County Council is considering the possibility of cancelling a large order to Skanska, in a consortium with British investment fund Innisfree, to build a hospital, New Karolinska Solna, business daily Dagens Industri reports, citing sources.

“They have realised how terribly expensive this hospital is in relation to other hospitals under construction around the world. And now it considers breaking the whole deal,” the paper cites one council source as saying.

The public-private partnership deal, signed in 2010, amounts to 14.5 billion Swedish crowns ($2.16 billion) and investment to 650 million. Construction work started in 2010.

For more on the company, click on

SCA

The Swedish hygiene products maker’s rival Kimberly-Clark is due to post quarterly earnings.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on