NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 26
April 26, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

The world’s number two truck maker posted first-quarter earnings above market expectations on Thursday and raised its forecast for the European heavy-duty truck market this year, saying it would crank up production slightly.

Operating earnings at Volvo dipped to 6.24 billion Swedish crowns ($925.79 million) from a year-ago 6.52 billion to come in well above a mean forecast for 5.57 billion seen in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts.

