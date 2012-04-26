NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 26

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

The world’s number two truck maker posted first-quarter earnings above market expectations on Thursday and raised its forecast for the European heavy-duty truck market this year, saying it would crank up production slightly.

Operating earnings at Volvo dipped to 6.24 billion Swedish crowns ($925.79 million) from a year-ago 6.52 billion to come in well above a mean forecast for 5.57 billion seen in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts.