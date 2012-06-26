FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 26
June 26, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 26 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Shares in the Finnish mobile phone company fell 11.4 percent on Monday, partly due to worries that its partner Microsoft may start selling its own phones. An equities analyst had said last week that the software giant was considering such a step.

InformationWeek on Monday quoted Greg Sullivan, Microsoft’s senior marketing manager for Windows Phone, saying there were no such plans. Microsoft declined to confirm Sullivan’s comments.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems on Tuesday said it would unite its Asia Pacific and China sales business units to cut costs, as part of a major restructuring.

The world’s biggest wind turbine maker said in a statement that Sean Sutton, president of Vestas Asia Pacific, had left the company as a result.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
