NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 27
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 27, 2012

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 27 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping group has received authorisation to carry out the first exploration drilling in the Danish part of the North Sea in four years, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The drilling will be carried out as a high pressure, high temperature drilling at the Maja license in the North Sea, Jyllands-Posten said.

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

