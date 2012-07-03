NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 3

HELSINKI, July 3 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Drilling, a unit of the Danish oil and shipping group, is planning to hire 3,000 employees over the next four years, daily Jyllands-Posten reported. The company has ordered seven new drilling vessels for delivery in the coming years and will need a large number of new staff, the daily said.

Maersk Line, the container unit of the oil and gas group, late on Monday won a contract worth up to $2.1 billion for international shipping of U.S. military cargo, the Defense Department said.

For more on the company, click on

ERICSSON

The world’s top mobile telecoms infrastructure firm said it had completed its purchase of Technicolour’s Broadcast Services division with the transfer of 900 employees to the Swedish firm.

Ericsson paid 19 million euros ($23.9 million) for the firm with a further 9 million euros in earn-out payments. It announced the deal in March.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on