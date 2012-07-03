UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 3

(Adds Talvivaara, UPM factors)

TALVIVAARA

The Finnish miner said it will miss its full-year 2012 production guidance and that its second-quarter result will be hit by weak nickel price.

Talvivaara said it expected the full-year production to increase substantially compared to 2011 and it will give new guidance when publishing second-quarter results on Aug 16.

It had previously guided it would produce 25,000-30,000 tonnes of nickel this year.

UPM KYMMENE OYJ

The Finnish firm said it had entered into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its Stracel paper mill in Strasbourg, France with VPK Packaging Group and Klingele.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Drilling, a unit of the Danish oil and shipping group, is planning to hire 3,000 employees over the next four years, daily Jyllands-Posten reported. The company has ordered seven new drilling vessels for delivery in the coming years and will need a large number of new staff, the daily said.

Maersk Line, the container unit of the oil and gas group, late on Monday won a contract worth up to $2.1 billion for international shipping of U.S. military cargo, the Defense Department said.

ERICSSON

The world’s top mobile telecoms infrastructure firm said it had completed its purchase of Technicolour’s Broadcast Services division with the transfer of 900 employees to the Swedish firm.

Ericsson paid 19 million euros ($23.9 million) for the firm with a further 9 million euros in earn-out payments. It announced the deal in March.

