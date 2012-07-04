UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 4

(Updates CHR Hansen)

HELSINKI, July 4 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CHR HANSEN

The Danish food ingredients maker raised its outlook for the 2011/12 financial year after third-quarter operating profit and revenue beat forecasts.

The group, which makes cultures, enzymes and colours for the food, health and animal feed industries, posted a 19 percent rise in third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 51.7 million euros($65.2 million), above an average forecast of 47.7 million euros in a Reuters analyst survey.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on