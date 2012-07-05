FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 5
July 5, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

The world’s second biggest truck group said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its aerospace division to Britain’s GKN for 6.9 billion Swedish crowns ($996.8 million).

Volvo said the deal would have a positive effect on third quarter operating profit of around 200 million crowns and would reduce the company’s net debt by around 5 billion. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter this year.

