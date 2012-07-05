NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 5

HELSINKI, July 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

The world’s second biggest truck group said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its aerospace division to Britain’s GKN for 6.9 billion Swedish crowns ($996.8 million).

Volvo said the deal would have a positive effect on third quarter operating profit of around 200 million crowns and would reduce the company’s net debt by around 5 billion. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter this year.