NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 9

HELSINKI, July 9 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

FINNAIR

The Finnish flag carrier said its traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres rose 9.3 percent in June from a year ago, when the traffic was impacted by tsunami in Japan and the Arab spring.

The passenger load factor rose 6.0 percentage points to 81.6 percent.

