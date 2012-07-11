FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 11
July 11, 2012 / 6:52 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates Getinge)

HELSINKI, July 11 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

GETINGE

The Swedish medical equipment maker’s second-quarter pretax profit rose to 716 million crowns ($102.6 million) from a year-earlier 654 million, and missing a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 743 million.

Getinge said it expected a significant improvement in earnings growth during the second half of the year due to strong order intake in the quarter.

NOKIA SIEMENS NETWORKS

Nokia Siemens Networks has won a deal to deliver wireless network to Kolkata subway in India, business daily Kauppalehti reported. It said according to daily Economic Times of India the deal value is around 30 million euros ($36.77 million).

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.8160 euros $1 = 6.9810 Swedish crowns Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

